SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Schools Board discussed policy changes at a workshop on Tuesday afternoon — starting with public participating at board meetings.
The proposed revised policy states, in part:
• People wishing to speak about agenda items will be called before any items are voted by the board.
• Florida Law requires all residents to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at public meetings. Personal attacks, discriminatory, abusive, or profane language or gestures are prohibited. In addition, clapping hissing, booing or unreasonably lout of offensive language are prohibited.
• If more than 30 persons sign up to speak to about either agenda items or general comment, the board may limit each speaker to 2 minutes or total time for comments to 1 hour.
Chair Shirley Brown said she found there was language on the comment cards that didn't match language in the policy.
"We worked with our attorney and law enforcement to fix this policy to make things run smoother in our meetings," Brown said. "These changes are to clarify some of those things."
Board members debated whether or not comments about non-agenda items should be moved to the end of the meeting.
Karen Rose said she will not be supporting any suggested changes to public comment policy for now.
"I don't like the message it sends," Rose said. "I think it is the business of this board to hear everyone who wishes to speak."
Bridget Ziegler was not in support as well.
"I don't think moving agenda item comments at the beginning of the meeting and then hearing public comments at the end is a good idea … people are coming here to be heard," Ziegler said.
Board member Tom Edwards suggested having an administrative assistant organize the speaker cards and place those who have a specific problem with a school-related situation to speak first.
"That's what the focus of these meetings should be, getting help for our students and parents," he said.
The Board voted 3-2 to approve advertisement of the revised School Board policies so they can vote on them at a future meeting. Brown, Edwards and Goodwin voted in support of the matter, with Rose and Ziegler opposing.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said, in his experience, separating speakers is not a bad thing.
"I don't want a parent who needs help to get lost in all of the chaos of other comments that are not related to our agenda," he said.
The Board released its calendar for the 2022 school year.
Vice Chair Jane Goodwin said she would like all board meetings to be at 6 p.m. so more parents and students can attend. She also suggested having one workshop per month, instead of two, on the second Tuesday of each month.
Asplen said having all the meetings at 6 p.m. will help because everyone will know when the meetings are happening without checking the website each time.
"And more students could be involved, which would be fantastic" he said.
The board will discuss and vote on the matter at a future date.
SUPERINTENDENT UPDATE
Asplan announced it is School Bus Safety Week.
"Our bus drivers do a fantastic job and we have a wonderful fleet that brings our students to school each day and takes them home safely every afternoon," he said.
He reminded everyone that all school meals remain free, but encouraged parents to complete the applications for free meals so the district can continue to receive funding for future meals.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.