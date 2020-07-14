SARASOTA — After a months-long search, the Sarasota County School unanimously selected its new superintendent Tuesday.
Board members unanimously voted for Brennan Asplen, deputy superintendent from St. John's County, as their first choice to fill the position, which has been open since January.
The School Board is scheduled to negotiate a contract with Asplen on July 23.
"He to me embeds all of the things we have loved about superintendents in the past," Board member Jane Goodwin said. "He's a great listener; he's kind, he really wants to be in Sarasota County."
Earlier in the year, the board contracted with the Florida School Board Association to help with the search to replace Todd Bowden, who parted ways with the district at the end of 2019.
The board also named a 25-member citizen's advisory board from around the community to help them narrow down the search.
Mitzi Corcoran, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer for the district, has been the interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools since Nov. 19.
Asplen was among five finalists. He had previously applied for the job when the board had opted to hire Bowden.
Goodwin admitted since his first interview with the district, Asplen has obtained a doctorate's degree, and is "much more confident."
During the interview three years ago, she said Asplen didn't have all the answers, while this time around "he had everything covered from A to Z."
"His vision and goals are in line with what we want," Goodwin said.
