SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board learned about a new tool for charting the performance of middle and high school students at a workshop Tuesday.
Teachers are currently testing out a program called Adaptive Progress Monitoring.
"We're using the program to track how our middle and high school students are performing," Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley said. "We did a pilot this year with teachers and students by recording reading category levels and the assessments show that we are outperforming the state averages."
In Sarasota County, 58% of ninth-graders were at or above grade level on a reading test given at the beginning of the year, compared to 45% statewide.
Short computer tests are used to track the progress of students.
"It gives us a glimpse of some of our resources from our curriculum team during this very strange year," Kingsley said. "Teachers are able to see how each individual student is doing and they are really finding value in this tool."
She said the monitoring will continue and data will be viewed after the third quarter.
Teacher Dashboard tool
A new Teacher Dashboard program was designed with the goal of answering frequently asked questions, Vice Chair Jane Goodwin said.
"Teachers can use it to track trends and do unit assessments to see what percentage of students are performing at level," Goodwin said.
Access is given only to the teacher and the administrator.
Elementary school teacher Kari Johnson — the district’s current overall Teacher of the Year — and high school teacher Ashley Hernandez spoke at the meeting about the program.
"I can see how my students were performing prior to coming to my class, and check on how students from my class last year are currently doing," Johnson said. "When a new teacher comes to a school, they can start tracking their students before school even starts."
Data shows that remote students are underperforming, and some may need to do extra work to catch up before starting school next year.
Last year, 62% of students were reading at or above grade level, but this year that figure has dropped to 57%
Hernandez said more volunteers are needed in high school classrooms.
"It's very hard to monitor kids in class and reach those at home at the same time," she said. "We need to get our kids back in class. They are not meant to sit and look at a screen. The lack of human interaction is not healthy."
Kids will eat for free this summer
Mitsi Corcoran, chief financial officer for Sarasota County Schools said the USDA granted a waiver and added grant funding through Sept. 30.
"So we will be able to feed our kids for free through the summer," Corcoran said. "We also received an approval for a grant from 'No Kid Hungry' and we received $60,000. So that's more money we'll be able to keep in our general fund."
Technical students honored
A special presentation was held to honor 17 career and technical students of the year.
Students majoring in a technical program were selected from middle and high schools throughout the district.
Tripp Jennings, assistant director of career and technical education, said the students will be entering the workforce trained in a variety of trades, including engineering and electronic design.
"These students have worked very hard and have bright futures ahead of them," Jennings said.
Superintendent update
Superintendent Brennan Asplen talked about the parent portal available on the district website.
"This is a good tool for parents to see grades and other activities happening at the school," Asplen said.
The Superintendent's State of Schools meeting will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. on March 31.
The district will begin state testing on Monday, April 5.
"Remote learners will still have to come to the school to take the FSA test," Asplen said. "We feel the best way to do this is to give autonomy to each individual school and let the principals handle it as far as scheduling the test."
Four weeks of summer school are planned: Two weeks before July 4 and two weeks following July 4.
"Anyone who needs to catch up in reading and math is invited to attend," Asplen said. "Information about how to sign up will be posted on the website soon."
Outdoor graduation ceremonies are planned for North Port and Venice on the football fields. There will be more information in coming weeks about those events
The next Board meeting is set for Tuesday, April 6.
