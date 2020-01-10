The Sarasota Classified Teachers Association (SCTA) is moving forward with an ongoing legal dispute with Sarasota School Board Vice Chair Shirley Brown.
The lawsuit, filed in August, claimed a mailer sent by Brown defamed the organization, stating they illegally used funds to support her opponent Karen Rose.
"Labor Unions have illegally spent $71,449.30 trying to Elect Karen Rose ... Her campaign is being illegally bankrolled by unions," the mailer read.
"Labor Unions have spent $94,182.40 and counting, $71,449.30 of which was in violation of Florida election law," it continued.
The suit was dismissed Dec. 6, 2019, after Brown stated she did not explicitly name SCTA.
However, they amended their complaint just six days later, stating Brown's reference to labor unions "can only be reasonably understood as regarding the SCTA, as the SCTA is the only labor union for instructional staff employees that are employed by the SCSB (Sarasota County School Board)."
No other union contributed to the local election for the District 4 school board representative, SCTA stated in the lawsuit.
At the school board's January meeting Thursday, Brown asked the union in the spirit of the new year to drop the suit. She said that herself and the union surely have better things to spend their money on.
President of the teacher's union Pat Gardner was not in attendance at the school board meeting Thursday night, but said she received many calls and texts about Brown's comment.
"Our lawsuit has nothing to do with her as a school board member, why she would use her time on the school board to comment, i thought was inappropriate," Gardner said.
Gardner added that no one knew about the lawsuit, until Brown made a comment during a public forum.
She added she believed Brown only brought it up, because Brown and Gardner received their attorney bills the day prior.
"I am not dropping the lawsuit," Gardner said. "I want people to know, esp future candidates if you lie about people you might get sued."
Gardner said she feels the mailer damaged her character as president of the union and as a citizen.
"This is costing me close to $10,000 already. I'd like to stop it," Brown told The Sun in a phone call Friday.
"It's been such a headache for me," Brown said.
She expressed frustration, stating she did not send out the mailer, that the campaign for Shirley Brown did, which she said are two separate entities.
Brown said she has called her attorney to find out what the next steps are, though she stated she will ask for the case to be dismissed again.
"The campaign can't mail a retraction. The campaign is gone," she said. "I don't know what they want. If they continue, I'll counter-sue for court costs."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.