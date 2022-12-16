featured topical SCF nurses celebrate fall pinning ceremony Staff Report Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SCF nursing graduates recite their pledge to complete the nurse pinning ceremony. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — State College of Florida awarded 84 nursing students their nursing pins on Dec. 9, according to a news release.The nurses that received their pins during the ceremony completed associate in science in nursing degrees and are now eligible to become certified as a registered nurse, according to the release.SCF also offers a BSN degree, giving working RNs the opportunity to earn a four-year degree to enhance their knowledge and skills. There is one pinning ceremony encompassing the graduates from all three campuses, according to Nathan March, media spokesperson for SCF.For information about SCF’s nursing program, visit SCF.edu/Nursing. For more information on creating a memorial scholarship, email Cassandra Holmes at HolmesC@SCF.edu. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nursing Education State College Of Florida Cassandra Holmes Nathan March Florida Trending Now Long-planned North Port Wawa breaks ground 'It was like a bomb went off' Heavy storms strike region City to take over management of Warm Mineral Springs Signatures against Warm Mineral Springs development Big changes: Construction on US 41 Wellen Park roundabouts starts soon Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Long-planned North Port Wawa breaks ground 'It was like a bomb went off' Heavy storms strike region City to take over management of Warm Mineral Springs Signatures against Warm Mineral Springs development Big changes: Construction on US 41 Wellen Park roundabouts starts soon
