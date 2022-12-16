SCF nursing grads

SCF nursing graduates recite their pledge to complete the nurse pinning ceremony.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — State College of Florida awarded 84 nursing students their nursing pins on Dec. 9, according to a news release.

The nurses that received their pins during the ceremony completed associate in science in nursing degrees and are now eligible to become certified as a registered nurse, according to the release.


