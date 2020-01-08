If you’re a medical marijuana patient under 18, you may soon be able to have your medicine administered on campus in Sarasota County.
The Sarasota County School Board will vote today on a medial marijuana policy regarding students.
The policy states, “The Board strives to comply with state law to honor families’ private medical decisions while ensuring a learning environment free of disruption.”
If there is no way the medical marijuana can be administered at the student’s home, the policy states it can be done in a pre-designated location on campus by the student’s parent or other caregiver.
The caregiver must have a state registry identification card.
School Board member Eric Robinson said the board had to “navigate a minefield between local and federal law,” to formulate the policy.
“I think we reached an amicable compromise,” Robinson said. “We tried to balance a variety of peoples’ interest, to make sure this policy works for everyone.”
There are some stipulations outlined about administration:
• Marijuana cannot be administered on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event.
• Marijuana must be administered in a “designated location,” either the nurse’s office or a building administrator’s office. “District or school administration determines, in its sole discretion, the location of administration of a permissible form of medical marijuana/low THC cannabis that do not create risk of disruption to the educational environment or exposure to other students,” the policy states.
• School nurses, health care personnel, or other employees are not allowed to administer medical marijuana to any student.
• The student cannot have the medical marijuana in their possession, other than at the time of administering.
• The caregiver assumes any and all potential civil or criminal responsibility and liability indirectly or directly
• Not complying with the policy could potentially result in disciplinary action, including suspension, and/or expulsion.
The Charlotte County school district adopted a medical marijuana treatment and administration policy for students in August 2019. Its policy can be viewed at go.boarddocs.com/fla/ccpsfl/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=BF3TN6781A20
Interim superintendent
The Sarasota County School Board will also vote to approve interim superintendent Misti Corcoran’s contract as superintendent. Under the contract, Corcoran will make $207,000 annually, plus $650 per month for use of her car, insurance, maintenance, gas or other expenses related to her job, and $500 monthly for business expenditures.
Corcoran stepped in as the interim superintendent in early December. The district reached a mutual separation agreement with former superintendent Todd Bowen in November, formally ending his employment with the district.
The School Board Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at 1960 Landings Blvd., Sarasota. The meeting is open to the public, and there will be opportunity for citizen comment.
