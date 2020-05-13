Sarasota County School Board members will discuss whether or not to move the school tax referendum to the November general election ballot at their meeting Tuesday.
The school tax was last approved in March 2018 during a special election. It passed with nearly 79% of the vote and drew 62,896 people to the polls, about 22% of registered voters, and the election that year cost about $300,000. The referendum is good for four years, which extends it until 2022.
The district estimates it receives $60 million per year in operating dollars from the added property tax. That money has been used to add an additional 30 minutes of instruction time for all schools, increase salaries for teachers and support art and music programs.
The tax adds $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of a property.
IN FAVOR OF NOVEMBER
School Board member Eric Robinson is in favor of adding the referendum to the November ballot because of the cost of holding a special election just for the referendum, which would take place in May. A special election could cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars, while adding it to the November ballot would be free, he said.
"In 2022, when they want to have the vote, we also have the (1-cent sales) surtax vote," Robinson said. "Citizens may have tax fatigue and vote down one, if not both of them."
Robinson added that he's afraid having them both in the same year could be "disastrous."
If the referendum were not approved, he said, the existence of programs such as reading recovery and the summer learning academy and some art and music programs may potentially be in danger.
Robinson is running for re-election to the school board. His race will also appear on the November ballot.
"There's no downside to voting on it in November 2020; it doesn't cost us a dime," Robinson said. "There's absolutely, positively no downsides, only upsides."
He said that every four years voters question why the vote is being held in March, not during the general election.
He said it should be up to board members Jane Goodwin, Shirley Brown and Caroline Zucker to answer that question, because they favor the March vote.
"They hate (board member) Bridget (Ziegler) and I more than they love the students and the school district," he said.
KEEP IT OFF NOVEMBER
Current board chair Caroline Zucker said she is against a November vote. She believes moving the vote is part of a push by some board members and residents to have the referendum fail.
"It will be lost along the way," she said. "The main thrust of this coming election will be for the president."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school board members and referendum supporters would be unable to get out in the community and explain what they spent money on and why they need more, she added.
Zucker also said she is concerned about potentially asking voters for more money before the current referendum runs out.
"Why do you want to do this? Put it in in a calmer time, when people are clear-minded and thinking clearly," Zucker said.
In March of 2022 the two tax issues would be the only items on the ballot. The time would allow supporters the opportunity to talk to voters, she said.
Instead of planning, Zucker said, "We'd be throwing it on the ballot and hoping to God it passes. That's not good enough for me."
Zucker's school board term is up in November, and she is not running for re-election.
David Graham and Karen Rose are campaigning for her seat.
Board member Shirley Brown said the district has its hands full with the pandemic and searching for a new superintendent. She believes the district should wait on a referendum until a new superintendent is in place.
"With the economy the way it is right now, why would we want to push it?" she said. "With the virus going on now, I don't know how you hold an election."
Board member Jane Goodwin said she views the referendum as her baby because she has been involved with every campaign since 2001.
She is not in favor of a November election, saying "$350,000 to get $240 million is not a bad return on investment," she said.
Goodwin said she too believes it would be wise to wait for the district to have a permanent superintendent in place, because that person will be an integral part of the campaign to support the referendum.
Without a superintendent, she said the district's leaders need to work to rebuild trust with the community.
"I believe we should leave it where it is," she said.
Board member Bridget Ziegler has been a vocal proponent of the referendum appearing on the general election ballot in November.
"There is no risk, zero risk, by putting it on a general election," she said. "Every dollar is hard-earned taxpayer money."
Ziegler said she believes that the members of the school board, have an obligation to be "good stewards" of taxpayer money.
"If I can do something for zero, versus half-a-million dollars, I'm going to do it for zero," she said.
Due to the pandemic and a possible financial crisis in the future, Ziegler said the district would be using foresight to not spend $250,000 or more to hold a special election. She added that the district could find numerous other ways to spend the money to benefit the schools.
The board is scheduled to discuss the referendum at its May 19 workshop held virtually beginning at 9 a.m.
