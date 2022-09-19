SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Board member Bridget Ziegler used social media posts to blast a flyer and the organization that posted it at a public school over the weekend.

The flyer was advertising Queercon, an event presented by ALSOYouth and aimed at middle school and high school students. It took place Saturday at the Sarasota Academy for Arts & Sciences, a charter school in Sarasota, according to ALSOYouth’s website.


