SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Board member Bridget Ziegler used social media posts to blast a flyer and the organization that posted it at a public school over the weekend.
The flyer was advertising Queercon, an event presented by ALSOYouth and aimed at middle school and high school students. It took place Saturday at the Sarasota Academy for Arts & Sciences, a charter school in Sarasota, according to ALSOYouth’s website.
Gay student associations and diversity clubs across Sarasota and Manatee counties were invited.
“It has been brought to the Board and Superintendent’s attention (and confirmed) that this poster was posted at one of our K-8 schools,” Ziegler posted on social media Saturday morning, along with a photo of the flyer taped to what appears to be a door.
Ziegler posted that parents “have the absolute right to allow your child to participate in any outside group events as you see fit,” it stated.
“However, a public school setting, which serves a diverse community with a wide range of cultural, religious and political views, is not the appropriate place for this event promotion,” she wrote.
She called it “incumbent” on organizations to promote their events away from schools so parents and children can decide if they wish to attend, she wrote.
“The reality is, this organization continues to work aggressively to imbed themselves into our school district despite being told numerous times about the policies and procedures that ALL outside groups must follow. Why do you think that is?” she stated.
The flyer was reportedly taken down once Superintendent Brennan Asplen was made aware of it.
Ziegler could not be reached for comment Monday.
According to its website, ALSOYouth was created in 1992 people “who were alarmed at the statistics documenting high rates of suicide among gay and lesbian teens.
“In cooperation with other local organizations such as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG); Planned Parenthood; and YMCA Youth and Family Services, volunteers were recruited to conduct a support group for Sarasota area youth,” the website states.
Sarasota County Schools Board member Tom Edwards took exception to Ziegler’s post, saying it was “cruel.”
“Yes, a teacher did not follow policy and the issue was addressed — but Mrs. Ziegler’s post was intended to stoke hatred against the LGBTQ+ community,” Edwards said Monday. “It was cruel and it will just spew hatred on our teenagers and their families.”
Becky McDonough, executive director of ALSOYouth, could not be reached for comment. The organization’s website reported that the event went off as planned and featured “educational workshops, leadership building, and opportunities for students to connect.”
Ziegler recently won a re-election bid to the Sarasota County Schools Board in the August Primary. She has often promoted a conservative viewpoint on a board that has had a more liberal majority that includes Edwards. Ziegler has also appeared on national Fox News broadcasts to talk about education policies.
She was joined in her election win by political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos, who are set to take office in November.
