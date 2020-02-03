Cheraina Bonner

Cheraina Bonner spoke to a School Board meeting joined by Reggie Williams for support in September. Bonner filed a complaint against her boss, Sarasota County Schools COO Jeff Maultsby after he allegedly sent her suggestive and, later, threatening text messages.

 SUN PHOTO FILE PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

The Sarasota County School Board will vote today to settle the sexual harassment case brought against the district’s former chief operating officer, from his assistant Cheraina Bonner.

The settlement amount is $397,241.18. Of that, $75,000 will go to her attorneys, The Blackwell Firm, while the rest is awarded to Bonner for compensatory damages and lost wages.

As part of the settlement, Bonner agrees to not sue the school board.

She signed the agreement Friday.

Bonner is an administrative assistant for the district. Last year, she accused her boss, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby, of sending her sexually suggestive text messages and creating a hostile work environment. Maultsby was later fired.

School Board members, unhappy with superintendent Todd Bowden’s handling of the matter, called upon him to resign. Bowden reached a mutual agreement with the district to terminate his contract at the end of last year.

Superintendent search

Misti Corcoran, who had previously served as the assistant superintendent, is serving as the interim superintendent for the district, until a permanent one is selected. Corcoran is also the chief financial officer for the district.

The board will hear from two firms hoping to help them find their next superintendent at tonight’s meeting.

The School Board will hear presentations from the Florida School Board Association and Ray and Associates. Then, the public will have the opportunity to comment on the presentations, before the board makes its final decision.

Ray and Associates is currently leading the search in Hillsborough County School District for their next superintendent, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Sarasota County School Board meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. today in the school board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., in Sarasota. The public will have opportunity to comment on agenda items.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments