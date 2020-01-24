Local school officials had a lot to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement Friday of new standards for education.
A preview of the standards was released, with the full plan to be released by the Florida Department of Education next week.
Here's what some of our officials had to say about the announcement:
Steve Dionisio, Superintendent of Charlotte County Schools
"Time will tell if [the new standards are] better for kids. Change is always difficult, but it serves no purpose to our students to do anything other then get them ready to compete within this new plan. So Charlotte County Schools plan is to not waste time debating the new standards. We will immediately begin to unpack the new standards so our teachers are ready to teach to the new standards and prepare our students."
Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board
"I am extremely grateful for both Gov. DeSantis and (Florida education commissioner Richard) Corcoran for taking action on amending and revising the standards," said Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board member.
When Ziegler was first running for school board in 2014, she said she was committed to having the Florida State Standards be re-evaluated.
"It's a victory for parents, educators and students," she said. "Education needs to be thoughtful, inspiring, and also effective, we also need to make sure we stay true to the classical curriculum."
Ziegler said she looks forward to reading the full standards when they are released by the Florida Department of Education.
Kim Amontree, Charlotte County School Board
Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree said she had not yet reviewed the changes in detail, but is looking forward to hearing feedback from teachers.
"The change I am happiest about is the elimination of the ninth-grade (English assesment) and the geometry end-of-course exam. We have been calling for fewer assessments for many years," she said.
She added that she appreciated the fact that educators played a large role in reviewing and developing the new standards, and that professional development will be provided so instructors can align themselves with the standards.
Amontree also liked that civics, financial literacy are added, as well as the return to cursive writing.
Eric Robinson, Sarasota County School Board
"I'm excited. I like the fact that they're going to be teaching cursive. I like that they're going to be going back to teaching math the way that it was meant to be taught," said Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson.
"It looks like he [Governor DeSantis] listened to a lot of people's feedback."
He added that one question he would have about the new standards is, would the testing be graded on a local level or in Tallahassee?
"I hope other states follow suit. Hopefully people see the leadership Florida is doing and follow suit," he said.
Cara Reynolds, Charlotte County School Board
"The inclusion of teachers and education professionals in the rewrite of the standards is a huge win for the students of this state. The limited final standards that I have seen from the documents that were provided this morning make me hopeful that they will be concise, specific and developmentally appropriate. I am looking forward to seeing the new standards in their entirety when they are posted next week."
