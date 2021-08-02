Florida students’ scores on standardized tests dipped in 2021, with the sharpest decline in math scores, according to data released this week by the state Department of Education.
The results also showed lower statewide scores in language arts, science and social studies across all grade levels that were given the assessments. The dip was expected as schools dealt with the pandemic and all of its effects, and is known as the COVID-19 slump.
However, in local school districts, especially Charlotte and Sarasota, the number ticked down only slightly, not as much as the state numbers, and in many cases, only one or two points behind 2019 scores, the last year students were tested.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota county school districts remained above the state average in most scores.
Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen applauded the efforts of teachers during the last school year.
“We’re excited to have received the results and thankful for all the hard work of teachers and staff,” Asplen said. “Having the actual results provides district and school-based leadership the opportunity to analyze the achievement data to proactively plan and target every student’s unique learning needs.”
The state scores for math grades 3-10, dropped from 61% to 51%, a 10 percentage point drop. In Sarasota County, those scores went from 73% to 65%, an eight-point drop, with the biggest dip in grade 6-8. That’s still well over the state score.
Charlotte County scored 58% this year, down three percentage points from 2019’s 61% score, but still seven percentage points above the state score.
“First, I want to congratulate the entire CCPS family,” said Steve Dionisio, superintendent of Charlotte County Schools. “I believe it is incredible, that during a pandemic our staff and students still were able to produce the results …. The amount of obstacles they had to overcome this past year and still be expected to produce is amazing.
He also highlighted civics and fifth-grade science, which beat the state average by 8 percentage points, and a 92% in algebra for grades 5-8, which beat the state by 14 percentage points.
While acknowledging the gap between this year and 2021, he credited the district’s staff and students close the gap created this past year.
DeSoto County test scores also dropped from the 2019 numbers.
“We’re down about the same as many districts across the state in math,” said Mike Roberts, director of communication and technology. “And also in English we’re down about 7%. We faced the same challenges as everyone else.”
STATEWIDE GAP
The department reported 51% of students in grades 3 through 8 received scores of satisfactory or higher on state math exams in 2021, down 10 percentage points from 2019. In English-language arts, 52 percent of students in grades 3 through 10 received satisfactory scores, down 3 percentage points from two years ago.
A similar downward trend was recorded in the statewide science assessment for fifth-grade students, with satisfactory scores falling 6 percentage points. Eighth-grade science scores saw a decline of 3 percentage points. Students in grades 5 through 12 saw a decline of 7 percentage points on end-of-course civics exams, and students in grades seven through 12 declined 6 percentage points on U.S. history exams.
Under an emergency order issued by the department in April, accountability measures were waived for all state exams administered to students in 2021.
In a June news release announcing third-grade reading scores, which were published earlier than the rest of the data, the department wrote that districts with higher rates of in-person instruction “weathered the ‘COVID slide’ better and saw lesser declines” than districts that relied more heavily on virtual instruction.
