Twenty-two schools in Sarasota County were awarded Five Star School Awards for the 2018-19 school year.
According to the Department of Education, awards are given annually to schools that have shown “exemplary community involvement.”
In order to receive the recognition, the schools must complete 100% and show documentation of proof that they have met the following criteria: business partnerships, family involvement, volunteerism, student community service and school advisory councils. The schools must also be a “C” school or above, and have a school improvement rating of ‘maintaining or improving,’ according to the DOE.
Several schools in the district have received the honor for a decade or longer.
• Atwater Elementary, 9 years
• Cranberry Elementary, 16 years
• Englewood Elementary, 23 years
• Glenallen Elementary, 21 years
• Lamarque Elementary, 12 years
• Pine View School, 12 years
• Taylor Ranch Elementary, 24 years
• Toledo Blade Elementary, 22 years
• Venice Elementary School, 25 years
• Venice Middle, 13 years
• Venice High School, 3 years
In other education news
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department added a new school resource officer this week. Richard Taylor will serve as the SRO at North Port High School.
“Officer Taylor’s love for working with children and young people is vital to the success of a School Resource Officer,” Sarasota County School District Chief of Police Tim Enos said. “He will continue to live out his motto — changing one life at a time — and be a supportive resource to the students in our schools.”
According to a news release from the district, Taylor began his career with Sarasota County Schools as a teacher working at Oak Park School, Wilkinson Elementary School and Atwater Elementary School.
He then served as a behavioral specialist assigned to Atwater Elementary. Taylor then decided to pursue a career in law enforcement and joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a patrol deputy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.