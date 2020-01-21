Enos and SRO

Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos and newly sworn in School Resource Officer for North Port High School Richard Taylor.

Twenty-two schools in Sarasota County were awarded Five Star School Awards for the 2018-19 school year.

According to the Department of Education, awards are given annually to schools that have shown “exemplary community involvement.”

In order to receive the recognition, the schools must complete 100% and show documentation of proof that they have met the following criteria: business partnerships, family involvement, volunteerism, student community service and school advisory councils. The schools must also be a “C” school or above, and have a school improvement rating of ‘maintaining or improving,’ according to the DOE.

Several schools in the district have received the honor for a decade or longer.

• Atwater Elementary, 9 years

• Cranberry Elementary, 16 years

• Englewood Elementary, 23 years

• Glenallen Elementary, 21 years

• Lamarque Elementary, 12 years

• Pine View School, 12 years

• Taylor Ranch Elementary, 24 years

• Toledo Blade Elementary, 22 years

• Venice Elementary School, 25 years

• Venice Middle, 13 years

• Venice High School, 3 years

In other education news

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department added a new school resource officer this week. Richard Taylor will serve as the SRO at North Port High School.

“Officer Taylor’s love for working with children and young people is vital to the success of a School Resource Officer,” Sarasota County School District Chief of Police Tim Enos said. “He will continue to live out his motto — changing one life at a time — and be a supportive resource to the students in our schools.”

According to a news release from the district, Taylor began his career with Sarasota County Schools as a teacher working at Oak Park School, Wilkinson Elementary School and Atwater Elementary School.

He then served as a behavioral specialist assigned to Atwater Elementary. Taylor then decided to pursue a career in law enforcement and joined the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a patrol deputy.

