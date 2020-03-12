The State College of Florida has announced a person associated with the school is currently in self-isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school announced Wednesday that the person was excluded from college activities following recommendations from the Department of Health. The school would not say if it was a student, faculty or staff. The school also wouldn't say if the person was at the Venice campus or the school's main campus in Bradenton or some other facility.
SCF noted the person is currently well. For the safety and privacy of that individual, SCF will not be disclosing additional information about the person. School officials will be directly notifying anyone who had exposure to the individual or had been indirectly exposed.
Despite the precaution, classes and business functions remain operating as scheduled as of Thursday afternoon. If a change in the schedule occurs, students and staff will receive direct notification.
The school set up a coronavirus hotline for SCF students returning from international travel; they're asked to call 941-752-5015.
SCF is postponing all out of state college related travel for students and staff, until further notice.
All employees and students returning from travel from China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea are asked to self-isolate and not return to campus for 14 days following their return.
Employees returning from international travel are asked to inform the Human Resources office at 941-752-5506.
OTHER FLORIDA COLLEGES
Florida SouthWestern State College will resume normal operations after spring break, beginning Monday, March 16.
The Florida Board of Governors announced state universities with students who have returned from spring break should transition to remote instruction immediately. These schools were also encouraged to have students return home for at least two weeks. These schools include: Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida.
For the state universities on or about to begin spring break, are encouraged to have students not return to campus for at least two weeks following the conclusion of spring break. This includes: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of West Florida.
The University of Miami announced spring break will be extended through March 22. Beginning March 23, classes will be strictly online until at least April 4, the school announced Thursday.
The University of Tampa will begin online classes March 16. Students are encouraged not to return to campus. Those studying abroad in Europe are to return to the United States by March 13, no later than midnight, the school's website reads.
