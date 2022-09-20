Joan Morgan

Joan Morgan speaks in 2018 to remind everybody of the importance to seek help if suffering of mental illness. Morgan is assisting with Holly's Hope, Kiwanis Club of North Port, Sarasota County Schools and city of North Port, in hosting an anti-bullying speaker on Wednesday night at North Port Performing Arts Center. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

NORTH PORT — If bullying has affected your family, there's an event in North Port to check out.

Anti-bullying speaker Fabian Ramirez will present an open forum for parents and youth at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 Price Blvd.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments