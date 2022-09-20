Joan Morgan speaks in 2018 to remind everybody of the importance to seek help if suffering of mental illness. Morgan is assisting with Holly's Hope, Kiwanis Club of North Port, Sarasota County Schools and city of North Port, in hosting an anti-bullying speaker on Wednesday night at North Port Performing Arts Center.
NORTH PORT — If bullying has affected your family, there's an event in North Port to check out.
Anti-bullying speaker Fabian Ramirez will present an open forum for parents and youth at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 Price Blvd.
Sponsored by Sarasota County Schools, the city of North Port, Kiwanis Club of North Port and Holly's Hope, this is the second series of "You Are Not Alone," a program that offers information on how to end bullying.
After a 12-year-old died by suicide in North Port last year, Holly's Hope members said more needed to be done to help struggling students.
Holly's Hope of North Port is a nonprofit that helps remove the social stigma associated with depression, suicide and mental health.
"One of the No. 1 issues students are struggling with is bullying," said Joan Morgan of Holly's Hope. "We began working with the city earlier this year to do more for students."
Holly's Hope pledged to do the next program. Members searched for a speaker who understands teenagers and can help North Port parents and students. They found Ramirez.
"He speaks all over the country at schools teaching a lesson on bullying, drug and drop-out prevention," Morgan said. "We asked the Sarasota County School Board if Ramirez could come to North Port High School to speak to students."
He will address students at four middle schools before his 7 p.m. discussion in North Port.
Students will have the opportunity to meet Ramirez after he speaks. They can also speak to a counselor, if needed, after the program.
On his webpage, Ramirez addresses parents, teachers and students.
"I often address the issues that we all struggle with inside. I go into a character that is limping as I walk," he states. "I tell the audience that if you saw me walking down the street that they would think that I may need medical attention, and they would be correct. Only those who have learned to voice their emotions will say when they are not OK."
Morgan hopes to fill the Arts Center, which holds about 1,000.
"We believe Fabian will touch some people's hearts," Morgan said. "He talks about how hurt people, hurt people. His message is important for parents, church groups, city workers, teachers and students to hear."
Ramirez will be at Imagine School to kick off his three sessions on Sept. 21. The school district will stream Ramirez's message into classrooms at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School and Woodland Middle School.
The Kiwanis Club of North Port is offering a free meal to parents and families at 6 p.m. in the courtyard before Ramirez takes the stage.
