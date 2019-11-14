VENICE - The Sarasota County School District has remodeled the intensive language arts classrooms at three schools, including Venice High.
The classrooms, designed by Ringling College of Art and Design students, feature mobile desks and a wall mural of diverse icons, like "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling and laureate Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education.
The innovative classrooms are part of a larger effort to transform the learning experience for ILA students by improving content delivery, student engagement and teacher retention, according to a district news release.
Students are enrolled in ILA after receiving low scores on the English Language Arts portion of their Florida Standards Assessments.
These students, the release said, have historically been left behind and often struggle to graduate high school.
The district is focused on providing these students with additional support, and investing in creative opportunities that help increase student achievement.
Two classrooms were remodeled at each school, all of which were funded by grants from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
