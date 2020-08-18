SARASOTA — Despite spending $214,000 on his re-election campaign for his Sarasota County School Board seat, Eric Robinson was surprised by political newcomer Tom Edwards on Tuesday.
Edwards, who spent just under $25,000, beat Robinson by nearly 4,000 votes or 4 percentage points for the District 3 seat in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial numbers released by the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.
Edwards, 52, finished with 52,648 votes (51.96%) to Robinson’s 48,677 (48.04%).
Karen Rose, a former special education teacher and principal with the district, won the seat for District 2 against opponent David Graham by 12 percentage points for a seat long held by retiring Caroline Zucker.
In May, Edwards told The Sun he decided to run against Robinson because he could no longer sit idly by and witness the divisiveness that was on the board. Early Tuesday, Edwards said he believed the race would be close, competing against an experienced politician.
“I believe we can disagree on policy but never values,” Edwards said, following the election results. “A true David and Goliath saga. My opponent tried to buy his seat. Apparently the community does not want dark money in education.”
Rose, 68, won the seat for District 2 against opponent David Graham, 53, with 57,251 votes to 44,605. She ended up with 56.21% to Graham’s 43.79%
Rose said she had canvassed all day Tuesday, and had no plans for celebration Tuesday night. Her plan was to remain at the polls until they closed and results came in.
“I’m incredibly excited, and humbled to have the support of the community, and I’m ready to go to work,” she said.
“I’m happy with the results,” Rose continued, “I’m passionate and excited to serve this community that I love.”
Zucker, who served on the board for 22 years, announced early this year that she would not be returning come November.
Rose told The Sun she thanks Zucker for her many years of service to the district, and wishes her well in her retirement.
Though Graham didn’t win his race, he remained in positive spirits Tuesday evening.
“I’m disappointed, but I got 44,000 votes,” Graham said. “I was competitive, I learned how to be a candidate — and I made her spend so much money.”
Graham said there will be three seats up for the taking in two years, and he plans to use what he learned this time around to run again.
The most valuable thing he learned, he said, was, “Find your family, and try to bring more people of course, but focus on building your team and not worrying about the other team. Play the game the best you can.”
Requests for comment from Eric Robinson were not immediately successful Tuesday evening.
The new board members will take their seats for the first time in November.
