SARASOTA — While Elections Supervisor Ron Turner’s budget presentation was only slightly less than half as long as that of Sheriff Tom Knight’s, it drew far more questions and comments than Knight’s did.
Those questions and comments came amid growing concerns over election security with 2020 being a major election year.
Calling election infrastructure the “foundation of everything we operate under,” Turner went on to say, “I’m trying to make sure Sarasota County is on the front line and at the table at the state level as this is discussed.”
To that end, Turner told commissioners the county had replaced its voter system in 2016, did use paper ballots, and that the election process was not on the Internet.
Asked about the $2.3 million that Gov. Ron DeSantis is making available to the counties for election security, Turner said the county had received all but $6,700 of its allocation.
He did mention possible other funding that might be available.
“We’ll get everything we can that’s allocated to us,” he said.
Turner’s proposed budget is 32 percent higher than his 2019 budget due to the need to run three elections in 2020, and meeting new bilingual requirements that means he will need to replace all printed materials.
He also told commissioners he expects a record-high voter turnout next year, exceeding the 67 turnout he saw in 2018. He said that turnout was the second highest in the state among counties with populations more than 250,000.
No issues for Knight
Unlike budget workshops of the past, Sheriff Tom Knight had no pressing budget issues to pester commissioners with for 2020.
Instead, Knight spent his hour-long presentation extolling the successes of his 10 years as sheriff with little mention of his proposed budget. Over his tenure, Knight has moved the office into 21st Century policing, focusing on solving problems rather than arresting people.
In 2008, a year before he assumed the office, deputies made 9,639 arrests. In 2018, his deputies made 4,664 arrests, a 52 percent decline.
Knight said that was, “the greatest crime reduction of any community over 100,000 in Florida.”
And, of course, any discussion with the sheriff, couldn’t avoid the topic of the jail.
With the numbers of inmates stretching the operational capacity of the jail for some time now, Knight has been proactive in addressing the problem along with the county commission by introducing programs to address the social issues resulting in the arrest of inmates.
While Knight said he didn’t see the office needing any additional deputies over the next couple of years, dispatchers in the call center was going to become more of a need.
River Road
August should see the section of River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 becoming a state road.
During his budget presentation, Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said he expected to be bringing back the final agreements with the state to the commissioners for their formal adoption.
“We’re making some good progress to get that road swap completed,” Anderson said.
Affordable housing redux
The topic hijacked most of Planning and Development Services Director Matt Osterhoudt’s budget presentation Wednesday as commissioners voiced their frustration over the lack of progress.
After several commissioners voiced their opinions, commissioners finally directed Osterhoudt and County Administrator Johnathan Lewis to set up a workshop, preferably in August, where they could talk to experts and others to learn why developers were not bringing projects to commissioners for approval.
