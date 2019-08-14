By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A Peace River Elementary School student was struck on her bicycle while riding to school Wednesday morning.
According to deputies, a driver was parked partially on the sidewalk on Beaver Lane, and the student on her bicycle attempted to go around the vehicle, when the vehicle began moving, striking her and her bicycle at 8:30 a.m.
The 8-year-old student, who was with her mother at the time, sustained minor injuries.
According to district spokesperson Mike Riley, the student was transported to a hospital for a precautionary checkup at the encouragement of her mother.
The driver was cited for a moving violation, which typically comes with a fine and added points to the driver’s license. It is unknown at this time if the driver was male or female.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing identifying information about the driver, citing Florida Statute 316.066(2)(a), which addresses written reports and crashes.
According to the statute, crash reports that reveal the identity, home, employment, telephone number, home or employment address, or any other identifying information concerning those involved in the crash are confidential for a period of 60 days after the report is filed.
In May, a Sarasota elementary student was killed while riding his bicycle to school in the city. Roman Miller, 9, was struck and killed at a crosswalk a few days before finishing third grade.
Last year, a parent of a Peace River student, Chris Analetto, 49, made it his mission to slow down drivers outside the school. Nearly every day for months, he stood outside during parent pick-up, in the afternoon heat, with a sign reminding drivers of the speed limit: 15 mph.
“It should be a wake up call, so something like what happened in Cape Coral last year, doesn’t happen,” Analetto said, referring to an incident where a young girl was killed by a vehicle while waiting for her bus.
“It’s a miracle something worse didn’t happen,” he said.
His intention was simply to remind drivers to be cautious of students walking or riding their bikes in the area, and that they may enter the road at any time.
“I’m very upset. I’ve been pointing this out for four years,” he said.
He added he may stand outside the school in the mornings now, too.
Riley said, “Drivers need to be aware that our children are out in the mornings on their way to school.”
He added children are walking, riding their bikes, or traveling by car or by bus.
“Please be extra cautious this time of year. Look left, look right and then look left and look right again,” Riley said.
“They (drivers) cannot be too careful, especially in the morning hours while children are on their way to school and again in the afternoon hours while our children are on their way home from school,” he said.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said, “We’re asking drivers to always give children the benefit of the doubt, and be aware they’re going to be coming from different directions until everyone gets used to their school routine.”
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.