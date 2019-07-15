NORTH PORT — Auditions for "America's Got Talent" have wrapped up and contestants are moving forward — but what about North Port's Emanne Beasha?
Tonight begins the first round of judge cuts, according to the "America's Got Talent" social media pages.
The judge cuts begin to eliminate contestants tonight ahead of the next round of competition, the second round of judge cuts will be held July 23.
Emanne, 10, and her operatic voice captivated judges has moved through the first round of competition. While Emanne didn't receive a Golden Buzzer, she did receive high praise from the celebrity judges.
A Golden Buzzer would have ensured Emanne made it to the live show later this summer.
She'll be one of 14 acts who will perform for seven spots at the live show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles later this summer, according to "America's Got Talent."
Emanne, who has no formal training, learned to sing opera from watching YouTube videos.
Her journey began three years ago when she was invited to sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at spring training games for the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte and Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers.
She's also performed at the North Port Performing Arts Center and at North Port area retirement homes — Emanne has sung at Daughters of the American Revolution meetings in the region and other veterans organizations in the area.
This isn’t Emmane’s first time in the TV spotlight. In 2018, she was featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” hosted by Steve Harvey.
She was also featured in a Cirque Du Soleil show in Las Vegas. Emanne performed in “One Night for One Drop,” which benefited One Drop — a nonprofit “dedicated to providing access to safe water.”
The show featured the story of singer-songwriter Jewel, who had a variety of hits and Grammy nominations in the 1990s.
Emanne played a young Jewel and performed “Child of the Forest.” That show was performed at Michael Jackson’s ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay.
While she is excited for her journey, she told the Sun in late June she just wants to enjoy her summer.
Her mother, Megan Beasha, explained they'll continue doing this as long as Emanne wants. Megan Beasha said that they keep her busy with normal kid activities.
Emmane participates in art camp, dance and swimming, as well as enjoying time with her family.
Her journey on "America's Got Talent" continues this month with the the judge cuts.
Emanne Beasha can be found on Facebook.
"America's Got Talent," airs 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.