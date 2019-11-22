NORTH PORT — With her success on “America’s Got Talent” in the rear view mirror, Emanne Beasha is moving on and up.
The 11-year-old North Port girl, who was a finalist in the television show earlier this year, is about to release a set of two Christmas songs today (available via iTunes, Amazon and other outlets) and will head to Germany early next month for a nationwide TV special.
The Christmas set includes two songs, “Ave Maria” and “O Holy Night.” Emanne signed a recording contract with Decca Records, part of the Universal Group, in early November.
The set was recorded with a full orchestra in Nashville earlier this month.
“I actually sang to the music the orchestra recorded,” she said in a Thursday interview at the North Port Sun office. “The orchestra was really good.”
“She’s taking steps,” her mother, Megan Beasha, said. “In December, she will be in Berlin to appear on the television program ‘A Heart for Children.’”
That program is Germany’s premier fundraising program. In the past, the show has featured international celebrities including the first appearance of Prince William on German television. The international charity organization strives to help children around the world.
Emanne leaves for Berlin on Dec. 4, her mother said.
Emanne describes her recording sessions in Nashville as having “a chilled vibe” even though many songs had to be recorded and re-recorded.
She quickly found a restaurant near the studios in Brentwood that served “excellent food.”
Her family now works hard to manage her schedule and help her live a “normal life” in North Port.
“We want her to be normal,” Megan said. “We also have her brothers to attend to, so it’s a struggle with her schedule.”
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.