NORTH PORT - More than 500 people spent Tuesday night at CoolToday Park in the West Villages of North Port for a watch party for Emanne Beasha.
Emanne, 10, has been competing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" since June.
Her performance Tuesday night was her third on the show and led to overnight voting on whether or not she'd move on.
Emanne is a North Port resident who has long been active in city summer camps and other programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.