NORTH PORT - More than 500 people spent Tuesday night at CoolToday Park in the West Villages of North Port for a watch party for Emanne Beasha.

Emanne, 10, has been competing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" since June. 

Her performance Tuesday night was her third on the show and led to overnight voting on whether or not she'd move on. 

Emanne is a North Port resident who has long been active in city summer camps and other programs.  

