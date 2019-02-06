The North Port Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — UNWLA — better known as Soyuz Ukrayinok — Union of Ukrainian Ladies — headed by Alexandra “Lesya” Popel, of Englewood, cordially invites the community to an Embroidery Dance starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
The dance will be held at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center, next to the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 North Biscayne Drive, at the corner of West Price Boulevard, North Port.
Buffet and home baked pastries, games and entertainment and dancing to the music of Victor Syzonenko Band will make the evening one to be remembered.
The highlight of the evening will be selection of the best female embroidered attire (dress, blouse, skirt, wrap, etc.) and male embroidered shirt or tie.
A donation of $20 per person is requested to be submitted or committed by tonight to Ivanka Olesnycky at 551-655-5149, email iolesnycky@gmail.com.
Organizers of the dance hope that many will wear embroidered attire to the dance. Embroidery, or vyshyvka in Ukrainian is an ancient art form dated to the pre-Christian period in Ukraine. It is a national pastime and expresses the traditions, culture and diversity of Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian embroidery continues to be used by artisans of the folk arts as well as by designers of haute couture in present day Ukraine and is displayed world-wide in fashion magazines.
• • •
Last Friday’s membership meeting of the North Port’s Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — headed by Post Commander Ihor W. Hron, of Osprey, dealt with many important issues, but also with the formulation of plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this post, the only UAV post in Florida.
Specific plans of observance/celebration of the anniversary will be worked out at the next membership meeting at 1 p.m., Friday, March 1 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok — in North Port.
• • •
One of Ukraine’s best known poets, who also wrote plays, Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrayinka (born Larysa Kosach-Kvithka) was born Feb. 2, 1871 in Novhorod Volynskyi, Ukraine — at that time in Russian Empire.
She was also politically active, especially on feminist issues.
She was well known both in Ukraine and in many other countries to be ignored by the Russian Communist occupiers of Ukraine, but some of her works were forbidden and not available to Ukrainians until the restoration of Ukraine’s independence in 1991.
• • •
Ukrainians, especially Ukrainian Women’s Organization, honor memory of Ukrainian Women Heroines during the month of February.
On Feb. 12, 1923 Olha Basarab, outstanding community activist and Ukrainian patriot, was murdered during interrogation in L’viv prison.
On Feb. 21, 1942, the Nazi German Gestapo executed in Babyn Yar in Kyiv the outstanding poetess and Ukrainian patriot Olena Teliha together with her husband and several other leading members of Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
