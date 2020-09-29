NSnpambulance093020a

North Port Rescue 84, an EMS vehicle, sustained serious damage Tuesday afternoon while responding to an emergency call. The city vehicle hit head-on with another car that was trying to get out of the road. Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash, and a Charlotte County emergency vehicle was called to take over the original call for help.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
