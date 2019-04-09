NORTH PORT — It’s known as the “empty triangle.”
It’s a large swath of land north of Interstate 75 on the far northeastern edge of the North Port city limits.
It’s close to the Charlotte County line.
The area has roads and cul de sacs, but only one home, which is off the grid because no utilities are in place.
It’s reachable by taking East Price Boulevard to Raintree Boulevard, turning toward I-75 and traveling under the interstate.
It’s known as a ready test area to learn how to drive. Traffic is rare, if it exists at all. All-terrain vehicles are an issue in the area.
North Port police patrol it, looking for trespassers and responding to noise complaints. They are also checking for romantic liaisons, or “parkers” in the cul de sacs.
The area was ravaged by a forest fire two years ago. North Port developers then turned their backs on the area.
It also was the scene of a fatal crash involving young people in the early hours of Saturday.
“It’s terrible because we were out there on three patrols late Friday night,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the police department. “It’s an area we watch because it is so remote. We even ask the Sarasota (County) Sheriff’s to fly over it in their helicopter from time to time to look for vehicles that might be in the area.”
No one spotted the 2010 Toyota SUV early Saturday. But the 911 call came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. Some say it was a miracle the call made it through from the remote area.
But it did. And then police responded.
