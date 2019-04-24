SARASOTA — Englewood’s Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene is going to get a second chance to make its case for an expansion of its school on Green Street.
On Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously agreed to accept a recommendation from the county attorney’s office to settle a lawsuit filed last month with the federal court in Tampa.
Commissioners had no comments about the recommendation following the presentation of the settlement terms by County Attorney Rich Elbrecht.
The lawsuit filed by attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of the church alleges that the county is discriminating against the church with the commissioners’ denial of a special exception that would have increased the number of students at the church’s school to 90.
Commissioners denied the application for the special exception following a public hearing in November.
The lawsuit claims discrimination based upon several federal and state statutes, and the First and Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
By accepting the settlement, commissioners will hold a new hearing on the church’s application for a special exception within 60 days, and if they approve the request, the county will also reimburse the church almost $10,406 it paid in fees for the previous application.
The county would also release the $40,000 in code enforcement liens for violations of the zoning code and pay $20,000 in attorney fees to the Alliance.
In return, the church would dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning they could not file it again, if commissioners approve the request after the second public hearing.
However, if commissioners once again deny the request, the litigation will continue to move forward.
After commissioners heard from church representatives and the public during the hearing last November, they voted 4-1 to deny the church’s request, saying they didn’t feel that the location was the proper place for a larger school.
Commissioner Charles Hines cast the sole vote against denying the special exception.
Commissioners will meet again today where they will receive an update on the 2019 budget since the county has now reached the halfway point in its budget year. During that presentation, they will be told that revenues are above budget predictions, while general fund expenditures at this point are at 42 percent of the approved budget.
Today’s meeting will take place in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
