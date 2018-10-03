NORTH PORT — Following a whirlwind week in Washington, D.C., Dr. Lee Gross is back in North Port.
Gross was going to testify before a bipartisan Senate committee about direct primary care and the benefits of the growing practice.
Gross, who owns Epiphany Health in North Port, was due to present before the Sept. 27 hearing.
The hearing was canceled due to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
Kavanaugh is seeking a seat on the Supreme Court but has been hobbled by controversy on his past.
The hearing Sept. 27 was a follow-up to a listening session that was held Sept. 21 at the White House.
Gross said the first session had gone well and he provided a list of changes that could be made to help the U.S. health care system.
In an email, Gross said he was on his way through the Tampa airport when he received the call the hearing had been postponed. Gross has not been notified when it’ll be rescheduled.
Gross is considered one of the experts in direct primary care. Direct primary care allows patients to pay a set monthly amount to receive basic medical needs through their physician’s office, according to Gross.
He said insurance could be an obstacle to care and doctors are not personalizing care to patients.
In his email, Gross provided a summary of his testimony which details how direct primary care works. The plan would also allow doctors to treat patients without too much government interference and without seeing inflated costs due to insurance.
The idea behind the care is to provide those from low socioeconomic backgrounds with care regardless of pre-exisiting conditions or insurance. In direct patient care, patients negotiate with doctors the cost of their care, according to his summary.
Gross has run Epiphany since 2010 along with Dr. William Crouch. He said it hasn’t seen a rise in insurance costs at the center in North Port. While he waits for the hearing, Gross said the Epiphany concept is expanding.
In 2019, DeSoto County will see its first direct primary care office, thanks to Gross’ efforts.
Along with an office opening in DeSoto County, Gross will also be speaking at a conference in Orlando about the benefits of direct primary care in November.
Gross explained he developed the curriculum and brought experts from across the country to speak about direct primary care.
Gross has not been informed when the hearing will be held, and says he remains in contact with Washington, D.C.
