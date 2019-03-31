WEST VILLAGES — Evening Under the Stars returns for its 31st year at State College of Florida Venice on Saturday.
This year’s theme is “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” which will feature music surrounding America’s past time.
The annual event is a celebration of music in an open air setting.
This year’s theme celebrates the West Villages’ newest neighbor — the Atlanta Braves.
Barb Bourgoin, development director for the SCF Foundation said that the theme is chosen a year in advance.
“We wanted to welcome (the Braves),” Bourgoin said.
Bourgoin added that the team and SCF have already started a strong partnership. The Braves held their job fair on the school’s campus back in January.
Due to this theme music for the event will be classics associated with baseball, which also includes film scores.
“We have ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’ (from) Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, quite a variety,” Bourgoin said.
All of the songs are played by SCF musicians, including the jazz band and the Venice Symphony. The night is capped off with fireworks. It’s also an opportunity to show off the campus.
Evening Under the Stars is also the largest fundraiser for the college, with the money going back to provide scholarships for students.
The event takes place at the SCF-Venice campus, which is located steps from CoolToday Park.
Those attending watch the performances from the reading grove west of the lake.
Bourgoin said the campus has ample parking and a beautiful natural setting that those visiting will enjoy.
“For those that have been, it’s a beautiful campus,” Bourgoin said.
The event also includes dinner, which this year is catered by Fin’s. Bourgoin says that SCF students also come out to help at event.
She added that it was a good opportunity to meet the students who benefit from the scholarships.
“Our mission (is) supporting our students,” Bourgoin said.
SCF’s annual Evening Under the Stars begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at the SCF Venice Campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
Tickets for the event at $20 in advance or $25 the day of, reserved seating is available for $30 and kids 10 and under are free. Reserved seating grants those access to the campus at 2 p.m. to reserve seating and drop off cooler.
Tickets for the event can still be purchased by visiting the SCF Foundation website www.scf-foundation.org and click the link for Evening Under the Stars.
Those with questions can call Beth Bourgoin at 941-752-5398 or email her at bourgob@scf.edu.
