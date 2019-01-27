VENICE — What will the roads of Southwest Florida look like in 25 years?
Because the year 2045 isn’t that far away.
That’s the focus of Monday’s Southwest Florida 2045 TransForum being hosted by the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization with help from Florida Department of Transportation.
The event is from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue South, Venice.
Those interested can register for the $15 event at http://bit.ly/2045TransForum.
“From traffic and turn lanes to autonomous vehicles and drones, this event will introduce future concepts to be considered in the transportation planning process,” a news release said. “Over the next two years, all Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in the state of Florida are mandated to engage the public in developing transportation plans for 2045.”
Among the speakers are Alice Ancona of the Florida Chamber of Commerce; FDOT District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam; Space Florida Vice President Mark Bontrager; and HNTB Florida Director of Multi-Modal Ben Walker.
Ancona will talk about transportation infrastructure, economic development and Florida tourism.
Nandam is set to discuss Florida transportation in the next 20 years. Bontrager will talk about “vertical freight” in future years — including airspace and drones. Walker will explain how communities are starting to prepare — and will need to prepare for — autonomous vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.