SARASOTA — Ron Turner couldn’t recall a race that close.
“But it shows that every vote counts,” he said Friday in certifying a one-vote difference in North Port’s District 2 recount.
Barbara Langdon edged Cheryl Cook by a single vote to move on to a runoff with former City Commissioner Jacqueline Moore on Nov. 3.
One vote.
The recount process was mandated, as Langdon and Cook came within 20, then four and three votes after Tuesday’s primary. Jacqueline Moore finished as the top vote-getter and faces Langdon in a November run-off.
“The democratic process worked … and I swear by Ron Turner till the cows come home,” Cook said of Friday’s all-day recount.
Langdon, a novice in North Port politics, said the process worked “and I appreciate that. I don’t think it has sunk in yet.”
Turner closed a long day of recounting day by posting the one-vote result. “It was a few long days for everyone involved,” he said.
THREE-WAY RACE
On Election night, former commissioner Jacqueline Moore came in first place in the three-person, nonpartisan race, with 5,138 votes. Her spot on the final ballot wasn’t in dispute, since she ended up with 1,100 more votes than the other two candidates. But she didn’t get a 50% plus one vote, which would have given her the seat.
That’s what made the count between the second- and third-place contenders — Cheryl Cook and Barbara Langdon — meaningful.
Second place in this race means the candidate is still in it, coming back for a runoff with Moore in the Nov. 3 general election. That race will decide who gets the nonpartisan seat on the North Port City Commission.
Initial results with 100% of precincts reporting on election night showed Cook leading Langdon by 20 votes, 3,889 to 3,869.
But later on Tuesday, more votes were counted, and Langdon had edged Cook, 3,953 to 3,949, only four votes apart.
Oddly, on Friday afternoon, the Supervisor of Elections website showed four more votes were counted, with one going to Moore, one for Langdon and two for Cook, narrowing Langdon’s lead to only three votes.
DAY OF THE RECOUNT
The recount was performed by the three members of the Sarasota County Canvassing Board, which are Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, Sarasota County Judge Erika Quartermaine and former Sarasota Mayor Carolyn Mason.
The Canvassing Board began at 11 a.m. Friday and spent the rest of the day in the Elections office. Ballots were fed into the county machine, which spit out ballots with anomalies — marks that weren’t clear, under-votes, over-votes and even seven blank ballots.
As 6 p.m. approached Friday, Langdon was still ahead by three votes, but there were two disputed votes. Langdon disputed one and Cook disputed the other. In the end, the candidates both allowed the disputed votes would go to Cook, and Langdon would get the win.
