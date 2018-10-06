PORT CHARLOTTE — Everybody wins in Special Olympics bowling, not just the athletes but the parents, the caregivers and the volunteers.
“One volunteer always says this is the only job you get back with smiles,” said Tera Sylvester, Special Olympics-Charlotte County director.
The organization held its county bowling competition on Sunday at Bowland in Port Charlotte, hosting 110 Special Olympics athletes, as well as local partners, which include people without developmental disabilities who play along with the athletes.
The participants came from all over the region, including Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee, DeSoto, Lee and Collier counties.
All 110 athletes received a ribbon based on their scores and participation. They will move on to an area competition in Bradenton in Oct. 13.
“All athletes receive a ribbon according to their scores,” said Maureen Hutchinson, a management team parent liaison for the local organization. “In case they haven’t attended the mandatory amount of practice time, they receive a participation ribbon. Everybody wins.”
Divisions are set for the athletes based on their ability, according to Hutchinson, which is determined by the group’s head coach, Erica Brinkman, who tabulates the athletes’ scores each week creating a weekly average of each athlete.
“She puts in a tremendous amount of hours keeping the program running efficiently,” Hutchinson said.
Each athlete was matched up with other participants based on their averages from practices.
“Great care goes into making sure that each athlete has their time to show their talent,” Hutchinson said. “Competition is their time to shine.”
The athletes competed at different levels ranging from single-ramp bowlers to four-man unified teams, according to Tera Sylvester.
After the area competition in Bradenton, those athletes that place first are then eligible for the state competition which takes place in Orlando in December. Last year, Charlotte County was able to send nine athletes and three unified partners to state competition.
“The (county) competition wouldn’t have happened without all the volunteers that we have,” said Sylvester. “The award ceremony wouldn’t have happened without the help from American Legion Post 110 and 103.”
Bowland is at 3192 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte. After the competition ended, the athletes walked next door for lunch for the award ceremony at the American Legion Post 110.
Local members of the American Legion Auxiliary served up food cooked on-site by members of the American Legion Riders. Other veteran organizations also attended the event.
“American Legion has always had the Special Olympics as one of our priority programs,” said Michael Raymond, southwestern area commander for the veteran organization. “So whatever we can do for the Special Olympics, we do. It’s very important for us.”
Bowling is just one of 12 sports offered by Special Olympics Charlotte County. Sports are offered throughout the year in the area.
The next sport offered will basketball beginning on Oct. 4, followed by bocce ball in late November.
“Lots of our sport programs overlap each other but still are scheduled so you can participate in all off them if you want to,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a year-round, jam-packed activity program.”
Sign-up information can be found at specialolympicsflorida.org, or by calling 352-243-9536.
