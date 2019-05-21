NORTH PORT — Local business are invited to make a splash as the North Port Aquatics Center prepares to open.
“Sponsorship and marketing opportunities are available,” said Laura Ansel, the communications and outreach coordinator for the center. “It’s a great chance to raise the profile of a business and support our community.”
Various levels of sponsorships are open, she said.
“There’s sponsorships, signage and much more,” she said. “We have three slides and a large children’s area that could use sponsors.”
Ansell said the visibility offered will be obvious and interesting.
“Definitely unique,” she said.
The Aquatics Center is on schedule to open in July, she said.
A specific date has not yet been announced.
Sponsorships offer an opportunity to promote local youth activities and overall water safety among area residents, she said.
The attendees at the center are expected to draw heavily from both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Those interested in buying sponsorships are urged to call Ansell at 941-429-7143 or contact her via lansell@cityofnorthport.com
