NORTH PORT — You can see it from Price Boulevard and even across the street from North Port High.
The tall waterslide tower that dominates the new North Port Aquatic Center in Butler Park, and be seen from many places in the city, is quickly becoming a landmark.
The new $12 million pool and waterpark opens to the public at 4 p.m. today. The pools, the water slides, the concession stands will all be open for three hours this afternoon.
But everyone is asking: What is the tall water slide tower going to be like?
One who knows, by experience, is Tricia Wisner, assistant director of parks and recreation for the city. She went down it during testing by the State Department of Agriculture, which had to sign off on its safety.
“It’s really cool and real, real fun,” she said. Wisner climbed the 97 steps to the top of the tower and went down the slide.
She wasn’t up there alone. Lots of lifeguards joined her in the testing.
The view from the top?
“It’s high,” she said.
Could you climb it blindfolded to avoid vertigo?
“No. Not at all recommended,” she said.
The Aquatic Center will be open from 4-7 p.m. weeknights this week, and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There’s a variety of admission process, from $6 to $8 for residents and $10 to $12 for those living outside the city.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
