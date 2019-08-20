By TOM HARMENING

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — An explosion of a gas stove in a mobile home injured a woman Tuesday afternoon.

The single wide mobile home is located in the 6000 block of Amoko Court in the Holiday Park mobile home village.

It was not heavily damaged.

The explosion was reported at 1:30 p.m.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said the woman, who is a resident of the home, was transported to Blake Hospital in Bradenton for treatment of burns.

Authorities called in for a trauma alert due to her injuries and initial sought to have a helicopter take her from North Port to a burn treatment center. Three helicopter services were all unavailable due to weather or other calls in the region.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.

The victim’s identity was unavailable Tuesday evening.

