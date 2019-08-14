T he North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2019 Business-to-Business Expo at the George Mullen Activity Center on Tuesday night.
Hundreds of people attended the event that brought together North Port residents along with businesses and nonprofits from around the region.
The theme for the evening was Hot Summer Nights VIII.
The night was presented by the chamber along with Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa.
The expo was “designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships,” chamber Executive Director Bill Gunnin wrote in a column on Tuesday.
It was free for those who brought in business cards to share with other area firms.
Gunnin also used the event to add advertising to the chamber’s new van.
Several booths were decorated with Hot Summer Nights VIII theme while food and an assortment of drinks were on hand as well.
More photos of the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
