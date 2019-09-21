NORTH PORT — Tayvon Foster had huddled beneath a desk inside his fourth-grade classroom.
The soft-spoken boy with deep brown eyes was hoping to slip out of sight.
He had grown overwhelmed by his peers, most of whom were non-disabled.
But he had hidden before, even while attending his previous school. On the bus ride home in first grade, he would curl his tiny body beneath the seats.
What led to his nervous behavior always puzzled his mother, Fannie Foster. His anxiety surrounding social situations, though, was not uncommon for a child with autism.
Last year, the boy was placed in an inclusion classroom at Glenallen Elementary School, where he spent the majority of fourth grade. Inclusion classrooms allow special-education students and general-education students to learn together.
While the inclusion classroom seeks to avoid isolating students with disabilities from their non-disabled peers, it left Tayvon feeling more lonesome among them.
‘As a parent, you feel defeated’
The boy often had emotional meltdowns at school, his mother remembers.
Sometimes he flapped his arms, other times he rocked back and forth — all in an attempt to soothe himself.
And then there were times when he became so overwhelmed he could not speak. So he just cried, or screamed.
It became hard for him to make friends. He would return home with tears in his eyes because no one wanted to play with him, Foster recalls.
“As a parent, you feel defeated,” she said. “It’s like you want to go there and just educate the students on why he does what he does.”
Lindsay Naeder, director of the Autism Response Team for Autism Speaks, noted that children with autism may experience social delays, which can affect their ability to form friendships with other children their age.
She pointed out that non-disabled children learn social skills by observing adults around them and modeling their behavior. But that process, she said, becomes more difficult for children with autism, who may struggle to pick up social cues, like smiles or other facial expressions.
“Sometimes the student really wants to make friends, but doesn’t necessarily know how to make those connections or their methods of trying to connect with their peers are perceived as awkward or out of sync with what’s cool for the grade level they’re in,” Naeder said.
Facing a greater risk of bullying
A special-education teacher often met with Tayvon in his classroom. He was pulled aside for small group instruction, along with a few other students with disabilities.
The children, Foster said, were “singled out” in front of their non-disabled peers. She began to fear Tayvon would become subject to bullying.
Glenallen Elementary Principal Rebecca Drum did not respond to requests for comment for this story. The Sarasota County School District later declined to make her available for an interview, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Peni Riedinger, the district’s student services program specialist, said special-education teachers enter inclusion classrooms to provide support for students with disabilities, while keeping them in the least restrictive environment.
She noted that federal law requires school districts to educate students with disabilities with their non-disabled peers as much as possible.
“When you’re in a classroom situation, even if you’re non-disabled, and you see other kids getting some special instruction here, or they’re leaving the class for this, it just becomes part of the routine,” Riedinger said. “I think it normalizes the experience.”
Last year, 5,191 special-education students spent at least 80% of their time with non-disabled students, according to data obtained from the district.
But Naeder stressed that students with autism are at an increased risk for bullying due to their challenges with communication and social interaction. Those challenges, she added, can even prevent them from reporting that they have been bullied.
New beginnings
Foster pulled Tayvon out of the school in March, and enrolled him at Liberty Elementary School in Port Charlotte.
He was placed in another inclusion classroom — one with fewer students, nearly half of whom also had disabilities. Foster would soon begin to see a change in the boy’s self-confidence.
Tayvon became friends with one boy whose disabilities were more severe than his, along with another who was non-disabled.
The two attended his 11th birthday party in May.
A Batman-themed cupcake sat inside Foster’s hand when it came time to sing to Tayvon. Its blue frosting would soon be smeared on the boy’s face.
“I think you could’ve seen every tooth in his mouth,” Foster said. “He was smiling so big.”
But no one escaped without a smudge, not even his new friends. Tayvon didn’t hesitate to mark them with blue frosting, too.
“He got to experience what any normal kid gets to experience,” his mother said. “That night, I cried. It was tears of happiness because I got to see a different part of him. He always wanted to be accepted and finally, he got the acceptance he had been craving.”
