NORTH PORT — A call to police led to a "limited lockdown" at Glenallen Elementary School Friday afternoon.
"An unknown person called in a fake claim of a domestic homicide nearby," said Josh Taylor, North Port's public information officer. "We took precautions and quickly were able to determine it was fake. Unfortunately, the school was just close enough to put it briefly on lockdown."
Glenallen Elementary School was put on limited lockdown at about 1:24 p.m., while police investigated the call. Police lifted the lockdown at 1:55 p.m.
Schools have instituted lockdown plans in recent years, to keep students safe. When does a lockdown go into effect? "It would depend on several factors, including the level of threat and the advice of local, state, and federal officials. The safety of students and staff would be the primary concern in any decision," according to the Sarasota County Schools website.
A lockdown is a full closure of campus where students and staff seek shelter in school, the website explains. A limited lockdown closes campus to outside visitors and instruction continues in class. Movement on campus is limited.
