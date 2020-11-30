NORTH PORT — An outline of a cross on a wall was one of the only things Janet Underwood recognized in the burnt ruins of her home in North Port Estates.
The 47-year-old lifelong North Porter rushed from her Sarasota job after learning her house was on fire Wednesday afternoon. As she drove up, all she could think of was getting her three cats and dog out.
When Underwood's 20-year-old son arrived before her, he saw 30-foot flames shooting from the roof. Fire crews had arrived within six minutes of the call to the Abelove Lane home. Firefighters found their dog lifeless inside the front door.
"She was dead," Underwood said of the dog. "The firefighters gave her oxygen and brought her back. She is drinking water and (eating) soft food, but her throat is raw, it's burned. Her eyes are draining. Each day she gets a little better."
When Underwood arrived, she cried. A firefighter approached her with a charred box. At first she didn't recognize it.
"I opened it and said, 'Oh my goodness, you found my mom's ashes,'" she said, thanking the firefighter. "The anniversary of my mother's birthday and death is Nov. 27. She died of a stoke on her 58th birthday. I was happy that my mom's ashes were undisturbed. It's sentimental, like the cross. It was the only thing that didn't completely burn. Only three walls were left in our house and the cross was on one of them."
Underwood says she's been back to the house several times looking for her indoor cats. She only saw the remains of one and hoped the other two somehow survived.
"I asked a firefighter if the windows may have blown out and the two cats may have escaped the fire," she said. "I was told it was highly unlikely. I've been there at night combing the nearby woods. On my way to the car, I asked God to let there be one. Then I had to come to terms. I did get one back. They brought my dog back to life for us. She was the one. It's just difficult to take it all in. You go to work and everything is OK and you come home and you have nothing left."
The North Port Police Department began working with Underwood to help with her insurance claim and a place to live for a month. The Red Cross gave Underwood and her two children a voucher for a Venice hotel for a month. North Port's new hotel isn't open yet.
"I am by no means ungrateful, however, we've had to change rooms three times in four days," she said. "The air conditioner didn't work in the one room. The door didn't shut in the other room. The microwave is so small, I can't fit a plate in it. I'm having a hard time making a meal in the room."
The family received several clothing donations, but they don't all fit. They are living out of two duffel bags filled with personal hygiene goods, some clothes and some soft dog food.
"I hate asking for help, but my friend pointed out to me that right now I don't even own a fork," said the single mother of four. "I could use a suitcase or another duffel bag to carry our things in."
Underwood said her daughter Taylor's friends offered to pick her up from the hotel in the morning so she can continue going to North Port High School instead of distance learning at the hotel.
Underwood said despite still being in shock, she learned it could take two years to rebuild her home.
"I worked so hard and so long to earn the down payment to build my dream house in the Estates," she said. "I raised my kids on my own. They don't have any living grandparents left. It's just us and we are pretty tight knit.
"Just two of the kids are left at home. Taylor is the youngest. She's in 10th grade. I want to stay in North Port, somewhere close to our home, because I really want to rebuild."
Underwood said she's having a difficult time finding a three-bedroom, three-bath rental less than $1,500 a month.
"I've owned my home for 12 years now and didn't realize how much rent went up in North Port," she said. "I have to pay my mortgage and the rent at the same time once I find a temporary place to live. It's overwhelming right now."
To help the family, North Port Police Sgt. Scott Miranda said he's reaching out to the police association for assistance. He hopes to raise money for a security deposit for the Underwoods.
"They could sure use the help," he said. "Here's a hardworking mom who provided everything for her family, and it was all snatched away in 10 minutes by a fire."
Underwood's neighbor and friend Kelly Simms is trying to help through curbside donations and a Gofundme account in Janet Underwood's name.
"Janet has dedicated her life to her children and her work as a registered nurse, which she has been a role model for many," Simms wrote on the Gofundme. "She's always there to help and seldom accepts help from others due to her independent attitude. She's a leader and strives for success in her life and at work. She needs help as she has lost everything."
For more information, call 941-228-5082 or email Underwoodjanetl@yahoo.com
