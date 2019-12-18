The Braves Farmers Market will see a temporary day change for the next two weeks, due to the upcoming holidays.
The market, which is usually held Wednesdays at Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port will NOT be open on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.
The market will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. The market will be open regular hours, from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit the North Port Farmer's Market page on Facebook.
