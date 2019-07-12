By Sue Wade
Sun Correspondent
NORTH PORT — More than a year in the making, after two City Commission workshops on the topic, a welcoming new mobile food vending ordinance is now in effect in North Port.
While Charlotte County, Punta Gorda and Sarasota loosened their own regulations over the years, allowing mobile vendors on more city property, with fewer restrictions, North Port’s rules remained frustratingly simple.
No food trucks allowed — except for special events.
North Port residents, including Matt Ashley, owner of Triple B BBQ, disagreed but understood that change would take time.
That time has come.
“We worked hard for this one,” Ashley said.
He’s unable to take advantage of the change right now as he recovers from foot surgery.
Acknowledging that “mobile food vending is a growing industry in the United States and serves as a means for individuals to start businesses or to supplement existing businesses; and there is an increasing demand for a greater variety of food options than are present in the City,” the North Port City Commission approved the final ordinance Wednesday.
“As soon as it was done, Uncle Louie’s Italian Ice was in our office champing at the bit,” said William Kiddy with a laugh. Kiddy is an administrative services specialist for North Port’s Neighborhood Development Services.
“So much opportunity out there,” J&K’s Mobile Café’s Justin Williams said. Williams business is based in Port Charlotte.
All that mobile vendors now need to operate in North Port is an annual payment of $100 for a permit — along with a valid Florida mobile food dispensing license, fire inspection, insurance and appropriate business tax receipts for North Port and Sarasota County.
They may operate on private property, with permission, and on city-owned property at Dallas White Park, The Garden of the Five Senses, Highland Ridge Park and City Center Green.
More details are available from the North Port Neighborhood Development Services Planning Division at 941-429-7044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.