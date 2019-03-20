Jim “Curly” Wilson didn’t know how much he loved to sing until he was ready to retire.
A native of Fort Clinton, Ohio (it’s between Toledo and Cleveland on the shore of Lake Erie), Wilson was ready to enjoy his golden years when he began talking to a barbershop singer.
“The guy lived in my neighborhood and he recruited me to come practice with his quartet,” said Wilson, who now lives part-time in Gardens of Gulf Cove. “I got bit by the bug.
“I’m a pretty good singer, and I try to find a barbershop group anywhere I go. I have sung with people in Las Vegas, in Santa Fe, New Mexico — anyplace that I rent for a while. I sing with both the Suncoast Statesmen in Punta Gorda and the Lemon Bay Chord Company here.”
Wilson has a broad range — singing bass and tenor with the two groups here and even does some lead and falsetto tenor.
“I will be doing three shows in one month,” he said of his upcoming schedule, which includes a show in Fostoria, Ohio.
The first of those shows is Sunday when he takes the stage with 50 members of the Suncoast Statesmen along with his own quartet and others in the Harmony Showcase 2019 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road near Punta Gorda. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. and I hear there are still tickets left, although it will likely be a sellout.
As in the past couple of years, the talented singers in the showcase Sunday will be directed by renowned barbershopper Ray Danley.
For the record, Danley is the fella who accompanied me on my historic first-ever public appearance last year at Harpoon Harry’s when I sang an old Duprees’ classic to the best of my limited ability.
Sunday’s show is sure to be a good one because Danley doesn’t come down from Canada every year just to relax in the sun. He has the credentials and experience to put together a top-notch show.
Danley has been awarded gold medals in international group competition in 1977 and 1980 with the Dukes of Harmony out of Toronto, Ontario. In 2011 he was give a lifetime achievement award from the Barbershop Harmony Society and on July 1 this past year he was inducted into the society’s Hall of Fame.
Danley said Sunday’s show will be great.
“We have an ensemble from Port Charlotte High School called the Enharmoics that will perform,” he said. “We alternate each year between Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools. We we have one of the best quartets in the world, Throwback, as our featured guests. They finished third in international competition last year and could be champs this year.”
Danley spends six months a year in Charlotte Harbor, enjoying the nice weather and working with students and barbershop groups all around the area.
“I have a steady stream of vocal students and the quartets,” he said. “My world continues to be pleasantly full of helping people sing.”
And, as far as Wilson is concerned, he has been practicing for his quartet’s performance at Sunday’s show. His work with two barbershop groups keeps him so busy, he said “he doesn’t sing at home.” Or in the shower, I bet.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.