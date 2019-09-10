Let’s talk about everyone’s best friend, the dog.
They’re pretty great, right? Dogs are loyal, kind, energetic and just plain awesome to be around.
But did you know some dogs even have jobs?
Therapy dogs have an extra special job. These animals are trained and tested to ensure they have the right temperament and disposition to work in public. Once certified, they wear a special vest to prove they are allowed in places most dogs aren’t, like hospitals, schools, court rooms and of course, libraries.
On the second Tuesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., visit the North Port Library and meet our very special therapy dogs and their handlers. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to read stories to these friendly canines in our "Read to the Dogs" program.
Research shows that reading to dogs increases children’s confidence in their reading and speaking abilities and allows them the chance to practice without embarrassment or fear of failure. The program is designed to make reading a memorable and exciting experience for those who might be struggling with the skill. The dogs offer no judgment, and encourage the practice of voice and intonation without offering criticism and critiques.
Read to the Dogs is co-sponsored by the library and the Suncoast Humane Society of Englewood. Dedicated Suncoast volunteers travel around the county with their furry companions visiting libraries, schools and other events. The volunteers spread the virtues of literacy, animal adoption and animals as therapy companions.
Come show our animal ambassadors some love on the second Tuesday of every month located in the children’s department. Borrow a book from us, or bring one of your own and join us for this PAW-some program.
Riley Ivol is the children’s librarian at North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
