What a day to be alive!
Fireworks, music, a swim outing with hundreds of your new best friends, water slides, backyard cookouts . . . it’s the Fourth of July for Pete’s sake. It doesn’t get much better if you live in America. And, as a certain pastor friend of mine might say, “We live in the greatest country in the world.” Not perfect, I would remind everyone, but still great.
While I was thinking about fireworks and such, I began to ponder some questions . . . so, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Wouldn’t you like to be as dedicated, and as in shape, as those kids I see each morning participating in swim practice at the Port Charlotte High pool?
• If the Tampa Bay Rays really make a deal to play part-time in Montreal, and abandon Charlotte County for spring training (and I don’t think that will happen anytime soon, if ever) what will that mean for the Atlanta Braves? The local spring training market would belong to them.
• Did you see a photo, maybe on Facebook, of the 12-foot-long, 473-pound alligator that was hit by a truck on an Interstate 10 exit? The poor gator was alive but dazed when a trapper snared him. He was eventually euthanized because of his injuries. But this guy was huge. Really huge.
• Will Michael Haymans wear that same stars-and-stripes bathing suit for today’s Freedom Swim? I wonder when he’ll retire that outfit?
• Did you hear Phil Wilson won the ABWA award? In case you’re wondering, like I was, ABWA stands for the American Business Women’s Association and the honor is for being the area’s outstanding business person. He got the award two weeks ago. Phil said he was “very honored to receive it because there were other people nominated who were outstanding business people.”
• Speaking of Phil Wilson, his other half is planning a trip to Russia with her two daughters soon. Summer is the best time to go to Russia I hear, Linda.
• Which fireworks show do you plan to attend tonight? It’s a tough decision with the big event in Punta Gorda always fantastic; Englewood’s extravaganza supposedly the biggest around and North Port moving into CoolToday Park and offering all sorts of entertainment before the sky lights up.
• Aren’t people with a smile on their face much more attractive than those who sulk?
• Did you see where building permits for Sunseeker Resort have been filed? Smart folks at Allegiant Travel. They filed a day before Charlotte County’s impact fees went up. Their mamas didn’t raise no fools.
• Where do you take two grown (6-foot, 3-inches and 5-foot, 10-inches grown) grandsons who no longer are easily entertained? How about the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda?
• How are the doughnut lovers surviving Abbe’s summer vacation?
• And, finally, while I don’t often like to repeat Internet musings, a reader sent a list of funny signs posted at the Indian Hills Community Center in Colorado. How many of you agree that “Despite the high cost of living, it remains popular?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.