I knew it would happen.
Last week, Popeye’s ran out of chicken for its new crispy chicken sandwich. At least that’s what it said on a Twitter post.
No surprise to me. Have you ever thought about all the chicken we eat?
There’s KFC, Chic-fil-A, nuggets at every fast food restaurant, whole chickens at every grocery store’s deli, cases of frozen chicken and all sorts of chicken dishes (just check out today’s Daily Break section) at any restaurant you walk in. Imagine the chicken eaten in one day in a city like New York or Chicago.
Now, I’m a seafood guy. Everyone who knows me knows that. But, a couple times a month I eat chicken. I think Chili’s has great chicken tenders and I’m getting used to Popeye’s spicy boneless wings taste. I liked Long John Silver’s chicken before it closed (don’t get me started on that).
But, I am left wondering, where does all this chicken come from?
I went to the best source I could find — the National Chicken Council — for some answers.
Our chicken farmers produced more than 9 trillion broilers (that’s what they call chickens ready to eat) in 2018. Their total weight was almost 57 trillion pounds.
The top boiler producing state? How about Georgia? Yes, the state to our north was tops with Arkansas second and North Carolina third. Florida ranked 17th for chicken production.
In 1950, before we had all these fast food restaurants, the U.S. ate 1.3 million pounds of chicken. In 2019, the NCC estimates we will eat 42.5 million pounds of chicken — and even that sounds conservative to me. My son-in-law can polish off 2-3 pounds a sitting.
Here are a few nuggets (how do you like that pun?) of information from the NCC on chicken, for those who care:
• There are about 30 federally inspected companies involved in processing and marketing chickens in the U.S. Those companies are supposedly able to ensure quality at each step of the process.
• About 25,000 family farmers have contracts with those companies and about 95 percent of broiler chickens are produced by those farmers.
• The U.S. has the largest broiler chicken industry in the world with about 17 percent exported to other countries. Only Brazil exports more chicken that us.
• Where does it go? The top countries that buy our chicken are Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, Angola and Cuba.
• And, finally, Americans consume more chicken than anyone else in the world — more than 93 pounds per capita in 2018.
I knew we eat a lot of chicken.
I’m not sure how many of you were really concerned where all the chicken comes from. But one thing I’m sure you must be concerned about. Where does all the chicken poop go?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.