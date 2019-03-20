For about a decade now, the Ormond Dixon Charitable Foundation has quietly been helping kids in the Englewood community.
When the Lemon Bay Touchdown Club needed help outfitting players in new, safer helmets in 2016, the foundation came up with $2,500 to get the project going.
That same year, Mike Schyck, who was the brand-new Lemon Bay Wrestling coach, wanted to upgrade some of the team’s equipment. He had no booster club or fundraiser in place to get the money. The Ormond Dixon Foundation came through with $3,400, enough to meet the need.
The foundation has made similar contributions to the Englewood Sailing Association, Big Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kids Needs of Englewood, which all have helped young people in our community in one way or another.
Now, Don DeWitt, one of the foundation’s officers, is looking for some other groups to help.
He’s not looking for big, well-established nonprofits, he explained, but smaller ones — the kind without much means. They should be looking to get a project off the ground. They also need to be on their way to becoming self-sustaining, like those that have benefited in the past.
“They should also be able to provide pretty good assurance that the kids of the community will benefit,” DeWitt said.
That’s what Ormond Dixon wanted, DeWitt said.
Dixon lived in Placida, where he owned some property. He had no children, and when he died more than 10 years ago, some of his estate went to his surviving siblings and their families. The rest went into establishing a foundation, where the earnings could be used to help Englewood youth.
“This is the area he wanted to help. This is where he lived and worked, and these were his people,” DeWitt said.
The foundation named for Ormond Dixon is fairly small and doesn’t have a high profile as some others do. They’re not the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which started off with a multi-million-dollar endowment from the sale of a hospital and all its assets. It’s just a small, independent foundation that can do some good on a smaller scale.
That’s why DeWitt is hoping some fledgling groups and organizations will come forward with ideas and some plans to help the young people of the Englewood Community.
“They need to tell us what they want to do,” DeWitt said. “We want to see what’s out there. We won’t close our eyes to anything.”
Do you know a group in town that fits that description? If you do, write up a proposal and send it via email to odixonfoundation@outlook.com.
Who knows what can grow if it gets off to a good start.
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can reach him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or 941-681-3022.
