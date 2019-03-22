50th anniversary celebrates with former ministers

Each of the participating ministers from left to right are settled pastor, Rev. Attila Szemesi, the Rev. Bizer, the Rev. Joe LaDu, the Rev. Richard Merrick, the Rev.Etheredge, the Rev. Victoria Long, the Rev. Glenn Swope, the Rev. Vertigan, and the Rev. Evan Farrar.

The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, concluded its 50th Anniversary Celebration with the presence of former ministers since 1986 at a recent Sunday worship service.

The Florida UCC was represented by Conference Minister, the Rev. John Vertigan, who welcomed the congregation stressing our formation from nine charter members in 1969 to a strong congregation in the fastest growing city in Sarasota County.

Also here with the UCC was Reverend Leslie Etheredge who guides the Gulf Coast UCC churches leading us in our Benediction.

Several ministers attended and spoke of the highlights of their ministries at the church. They included the Rev. Attila Szemesi (2015-present), the Rev. Bizer (2001-2003, 2005), the Rev. Joe LaDu (2011-2014), the Rev. Richard Merrick (1989-1996), the Rev. Etheredge, the Rev. Victoria Long (2014), the Rev. Glenn Swope (2006-2007), the Rev. Vertigan, and the Rev. Evan Farrar (2003-2005).

Visit the church’s website: northportucc@juno.com and click on the YouTube videos of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations. Regular worship services are held on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580.

