Members of the community of North Port gathered together recently to celebrate the founding of The North Port Community United Church of Christ. On March 9, a celebratory dinner was held with a slide show of the church’s history completing the evening. During Sunday’s Worship Service, honor was given Veteran’s, First Responders: City Police and Fire Fighters and to our Civic Leaders. Commissioner Jill Luke gave a heartwarming talk on the Church’s ever presence in her District 5.
On March 17, the third part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration will be the return of former ministers participating in the Sunday worship service. United Church of Christ’s Conference’s head, the Rev. John Vertigan and South West Regional Minister Leslie Etheredge will also attend. Community members are invited to the 10 a.m. service and greet former pastors, browse through scrapbooks of the past 50 years’ history and watch our 50th year slide show. Visit www.youtube.com and search for NPCUCC 50th Anniversary to see a video of the slideshow.
For more information, call 941-426-5580.
