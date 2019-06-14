NORTH PORT — For 33 years, members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port have invited children to come out and fish with their dads the day before Father’s Day. This year is no different.
Participation is free. Event starts at 8 a.m. today after registration, and we will close at noon. The event is being held at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell Street in North Port, children will receive a free T-shirt, fishing pole, and tackle box. We will provide these items plus water, snow cones and hotdogs while supplies last.
The event is co-sponsored by Caddy Carts, Home Depot, Certain Water Source, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Florida Fish, the North Port High School Key Club, North Port Walmart, and North Port Police Department Citizen volunteers.
“This has been a signature event of the North Port Early Birds Kiwanis Club. The Knight Owls and Early Bird Kiwanians merged with the Kiwanis Club of North Port,” said Early Birds president William Haugh. “For a few years, members from each of the clubs assisted in the tournament held by the Early Bird Kiwanis. It was obvious that this event was well attended, served the children of North Port and that families were having fun. We have more hands to serve food, hook worms and to teach basic fishing skills, and remind each other of our impact on our presence on our environment.”
Haugh said, “Because Kiwanis offers the event for free, the group was eligible to apply for a grant from the City of North Port to defray the cost of renting the park, tables, chairs, tents and having city employees needed for set up and tear down. It was important that the City agreed to help. Otherwise, that money would have to be diverted from our many grants to other important children projects within North Port.”
“We also received the fishing rods, reels and tackle from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Grant. The funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife grant comes from the Sailfish specialty license plate sold Florida-wide. For each plate sold, $20 goes toward fishing education and positive activities for kids.” Haugh pointed out.
The club invited Home Depot to set up their wood working center at the park. Kids can take home any crafts they make at the event.
“There will be prizes for the ugliest fish, the most fish caught, the largest fish and the smallest fish,” Haugh said. “Kids always try so hard to catch the most fish. It is fun to see the smallest fish caught in the group. We love to see family spending time together on the Coco Plum Waterway. We even supply the worms. We have two girls and two boy’s bicycles to be given as door prizes.”
The Kiwanis Club also operates the Children’s Clothing Closet every Saturday morning. The closet will be closed Saturday for the tournament.
For more information about Kiwanis, please call Bill Haugh at 941-426-5818.
