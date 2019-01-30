The Honorable Bohdan A. Futey, a federal judge serving on senior status for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, will be the featured speaker at tonight’s meeting of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida headed by Daria Tomashosky, of North Port.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
A brief business meeting, consisting of reports of officers (club president, Secretary Doris Horbachevsky, Treasurer Nancy Wosny, Corresponding Secretary Halya Lisnyczyj, and committee chairs) will precede Judge Futey’s usually very interesting presentation. Judge Futey will be happy to answer questions from the public after his presentation
All are invited to attend the meeting. Judge Futey’s speech, and the social coffee and home baked pastries social at the end of the meeting. Please come and support as well as to reconnect with friends and enjoy the evening.
There is free parking and no admission charge.
• • •
On Jan. 27, the world marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On that day the memory of the millions of victims of the Holocaust were honored.
More than 6 million Jews, and millions of other victims — Ukrainians, Poles, Roma, and many others — were murdered by the Nazi German regime.
Commemorative ceremonies took place in Ukraine’s major cities, capital Kyiv, L’viv, and others. May the memory of the Victims be Eternal!
The Auschwitz concentration main camp, the Birkenau death camp and the Monowitz labor camp were liberated on Jan. 27, 1945 by the Ukrainian soldiers of the First Army of the Ukrainian Front of the Soviet Union. Auschwitz concentration camp was a complex of 48 concentration and extermination camps built and operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II.
• • •
Ukrainians in Ukraine as well as the Ukrainian American and Ukrainian Canadian communities commemorated yesterday the 100th anniversary of the historic battle near Kruty railroad junction — approximately 80 miles northeast of Kyiv — which took place Jan. 29, 1919.
Members of the volunteer youth brigade of 300 young men, mostly students of Kyiv’s high schools and universities, died in the battle against advancing Russian Communist hordes, while the many socialist and social-democrat political leaders of the days old united Ukrainian National Republic were reluctant to support the military, believing in the “friendly Russian people.”
The youth brigade was no match for the advancing mass of trained soldiers, but they did manage to slow down the advance at the cost of their lives.
The Battle of Kruty, often referred to as “Ukrainian Thermopylae” was an inspiration to Ukrainian patriotic youth throughout the years. Now in the free and independent Ukraine the commemorations of this tragic but glorious anniversary is observed on the state level, with the participation of president and other government officials and thousands of participants.
• • •
The monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — headed by Post Commander Ihor W. Hron, of Osprey, will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1, at the Oseredok.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
