The North Port Public Library is offering Crafty Sessions for adults during the summer.

The next sessions take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Materials are provided and registration is required. Contact Lisa G. Roberts by email lgrobert@scgov.net or by phone at 941-861-1317 for more details or to register.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments