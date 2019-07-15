The North Port Public Library is offering Crafty Sessions for adults during the summer.
The next sessions take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Materials are provided and registration is required. Contact Lisa G. Roberts by email lgrobert@scgov.net or by phone at 941-861-1317 for more details or to register.
