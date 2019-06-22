By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — If you own a house in North Port, your life is about to get more expensive.
The City Commission on Thursday night raised the fees for solid waste recovery and fire and EMS protection for the 2019-20 year.
Your solid waste recovery is about to rise by 8% and your fee for EMS and fire protection is rising from $230.09 for a typical home this year to $253.75 next year.
The tax millage rate for fire protection service will climb from 3.40 mills to 4.35 mills.
“None of us like this, but our people are doing a very good job holding costs down when their expenses are rising,” Mayor Chris Hanks said. “We have held rates artificially low the last few years and now we have to recover costs.”
Fire Chief Scott Titus said the growth of the city, along with the addition of a new fire house, No. 8626, have brought costs up.
“But I am proud of my team, which watches costs at every chance,” Titus said.
The commission is in the middle of setting a new 2020 city budget.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said the new fire rates are “the highest they can go as we go forward and I am convinced the fire department will be below these allowable rates.”
The next city budget meeting is slated for July 16.
